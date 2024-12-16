Resident assaulted with hammer during Twinbrook burglary

A RESIDENT was assaulted by a man with a hammer during an aggravated burglary in the early hours of Sunday morning in Twinbrook.

The occupants of a house in the Glasvey Walk were awoken at around 1.30am by a disturbance downstairs. Two men were present, one of whom was armed with a hammer and a wrench.

They tried to force their way into the residents' bedroom before one of the residents was assaulted by the man with the hammer

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “It’s unknown at this stage if anything was stolen, as the victims left the property to contact police.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained, but the residents have understandably been left extremely shaken by what must have been a terrifying experience.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, or who have may have been in the Glasvey Walk area around 1.30am, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1540 of 30/10/24.

"We're particularly keen to hear from anyone in the community who may have CCTV or other relevant footage."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.