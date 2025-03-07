Twinbrook man jailed for 23 years for child sexual abuse crimes

A TWINBROOK man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail for child sexual abuse crimes.

Stephen-Lee McIlvenny (21) faced 77 charges of child sexual abuse crimes, including rape, adult causing or inciting child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault by penetration. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years upon release.

McIlvenny befriended each of his victims who were several years younger by identifying common interests. He offended between the ages of 16 and 19, abusing three young boys aged 14-15.

Through an elaborate ruse that he himself was being sexually abused and was being forced to engage in intimate acts and film them, he blackmailed and coerced his victims until he had absolute control through fear over them. He was in reality never under threat, he was abusing these boys and filming it for his own perverted pleasure.

When they did not comply with his wishes he used the threat of releasing images of them on social media, through these and other methods he maintained their complete compliance. When his victims started to try to distance themselves from his control he assaulted one of them on the street causing significant injuries.

Detective Inspector Nikki Deehan from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch said: “We welcome today’s sentencing. McIlvenny is a child predator who brutally sexually exploited his young victims and inflicted long lasting trauma.

“People have an image of a paedophile in their minds but the digital world has warped this and parents need to be aware that perpetrators are getting younger, more tech savvy and extremely manipulative. I want to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and bringing this predator before the courts to answer for his heinous crimes.

"They expressed to my team their initial reluctance to confide in anyone or report because of the stigma that they still feel is there towards male victims of sexual abuse. I want to send a message today to any other male victims sitting at home suffering in silence, please report. You will be believed and we will support you in a sensitive manner.

“We cannot let child predators operate under the surface of society anymore, McIlvenny’s offending was uncovered and taken extremely seriously by our criminal justice system. Let that serve as a warning.”

A mother of one of the victims said: “The impact these sick crimes have had on my young son has been profound, affecting all aspects of his life. The trauma he has experienced has resulted in difficulty not just forming new relationships but has also impacted current relationships. He understandably finds it hard to trust people now.

“Not only was the abuse my son suffered of a sexual nature, he was also beaten, leaving him with a bleed on the brain and if members of the public hadn’t have stepped in I dread to think what would have happened. This was all to keep him quiet about the sexual abuse, terrify him into silence.

“There is still very much a stigma around male victims of sexual crimes that has made him feel like he has to carry shame. This has led to severe depression and anxiety. This is the third year of going through the judicial system to get to sentencing and this has taken its toll on our family. It has consumed us. We hope we can begin to move on now, the sentencing has given us some form of closure.

“I would like to spread awareness that this happens to boys also and that they are more reluctant to speak out. We are always focused and worried for our girls that it’s vital we don’t overlook our boys. More societal support is needed for young boys who have suffered the way my son has.

“I advise other parents to trust your gut always, it serves as an internal warning system. We noticed that his personality was different, he was becoming aggressive and acting out of character. I wish I had acted on those warning signs.

“If you are a young boy who is being targeted and abused don’t be afraid to speak up, you have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. Don’t keep the secrets of your sick and twisted abuser, it will be the ruination of you.”

Parents/guardians and wider local communities should report any activity, online or physical towards a child that they find concerning.

Similarly if you have concerns or suspicions that an adult you know or live with may be engaging in this type of illegal activity report to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.