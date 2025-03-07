Two Workers' Parties after 'Republican Clubs' re-brand

TWO opposing factions are laying claim to the Workers' Party name.

In 2021 the party split and four years on, both groups remain as divided as ever.

In January, one group re-branded as 'Workers’ Party Republican Clubs' following a launch at an event at Áras Uí Chonghaile – The James Connolly Visitor Centre. Historically the party had originally organised under the name ‘Republican Clubs’ to avoid a ban on Sinn Féin candidates introduced in 1964 under the NI Emergency Powers Act.

President Michael McCorry said at the event that the re-brand was a "nod to its history".

"The decision by the Workers’ Party to reinstate the name Republican Clubs in the north of Ireland represents far more than a simple rebranding exercise," he said. "It is a calculated move steeped in historical significance, ideological reaffirmation, and a strategic positioning within the complex political landscape of the region.

"This restoration is more than merely a nostalgic nod to the past; it is a conscious effort to reconnect with the core principles upon which the party was founded, to reinvigorate its commitment to socialist ideals, and to appeal to a broader base of working class citizens, transcending sectarian divides.

"The name Republican Clubs will serve as a powerful reminder of the party’s history and its dedication to creating a socialist, united Ireland.

"This underscores the long-term vision of the Workers’ Party and its commitment to achieving a fundamental transformation of Irish society."

Meanwhile, another group, which also calls itself the Workers' Party says their rivals have "no right" to use their now newly re-branded name.

This group ran several Workers' Party candidates in the 2022 Assembly election and is officially registered as such with the Electoral Commission.

Lily Kerr has stood for election in North Belfast for the Workers' Party. She told us: "You will be aware that our party is active on the ground, has branches throughout Belfast and Northern Ireland, participates in mass demonstrations and protests which are on the record, issues regular press releases, many of which are sent to your newspaper, and responds on a very frequent basis to government consultations.

Lilly Kerr

"You will also be aware that the Workers' Party has participated in elections, has continued to stand in recent elections, and will be doing so in the future.

"Our party is officially recognised by the Electoral Commission as the only organisation entitled to use that name for electoral purposes in Northern Ireland.

"In relation to your inquiry about another grouping purporting to be the 'Workers Party Republican Clubs', the fact is that this minuscule grouping has nothing to do with the Workers' Party and has no right to use that name in Northern Ireland.

"Unlike the Workers' Party, this minor grouping has no branches, no office, no political activity and no presence outside social media and has not stood a single candidate in any of the many elections in Northern Ireland.

"By contrast, our party, the Workers' Party, has an active membership, presence and profile.

"We are not changing our name by adding any prefix or other affix, and we remain faithful to the 1982 decision of our Ard Fheis to establish the proud (undiluted) name of the Workers' Party."