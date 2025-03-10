Progress on new facilities at St Gerard’s Special School

SINN Féin has welcomed additional Special Educational Needs (SEN) facilities at St Gerard's Special School.

Party representatives Paul Maskey MP, Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Councillor Matt Garrett visited the the Blacks Road school to see the new extended work that is underway to cater for an additional 48 Special Educational Needs pupils across nursery and primary one.

Speaking after the visit, Paul Maskey said: "It’s fantastic to see work progress on these state-of-the-art modular classrooms. We have been working closely with the school and local community to make this project a reality. These facilities are much-needed and it’s great to hear the pupils are acclimatising to their new facilities as well."

Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: "We warmly welcome the first phase of this work which has secured additional facilities and school places for children with SEN.

"This was badly needed, and we hope to see more improvements and further investment at this school. Our SEN children deserve the best education, and Sinn Féin will continue to work with the school to make their future plans a reality."