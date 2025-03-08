Marty leaves Cavehill dental practice after 34 years

A NORTH Belfast dentist has bid farewell to his patients after 34 years of dedicated service.

Martin McAllister, popularly known just as 'Marty', has left Cavehill Dental and Implant Clinic.

Marty graduated from Queen's in December 1990, and just weeks later joined the Cavehill Road practice. He’s been at the heart of the business ever since.

In June 2002 he became the sole owner of the then Cavehill Dental Care. He developed it into one of the most successful dental practices in the city. At its peak, it employed 18 staff, including six dentists, two dental hygienists, and ten support, admin and reception personnel.

Such was the demand, that 15 years ago he introduced a dedicated driver and Land Rover to transport clients, particularly to and from bus and train stations. This iconic vehicle has become a familiar part of the North Belfast scene.

For many years Marty’s passion for Irish art was reflected in his Cavehill Road premises, with clients relaxing in the unique backdrop of over 40 paintings by local and international artists.

In 2019 he sold the business to English-based company Portman Dental Care. He has headed up the practice for the past five years as the lead clinician.

“My only ever job – it’s been my life’s mission to provide the finest dental standards in North Belfast and I’m saddened to leave," explained Martin.

“I want to thank the fantastic local community, many of whom have become my friends, and the staff and clients from all over Ireland for their amazing support for 34 happy years.

“I’m particularly pleased that so many of our Cavehill graduates have gone on to establish their own successful dental practices throughout the country.

“I’m delighted to confirm that I haven’t retired, and that in July I plan to open up in the southside of Belfast. With any luck, the North-South Glider will be introduced sooner than promised, making it even easier for us to meet up again.”