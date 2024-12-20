Family 'worried sick' over West Belfast man missing in Spain

CONCERN is growing for the whereabouts and welfare of a West Belfast man missing in Spain.

John Hardy (37) was last in touch with his family on December 14, when he drove from Alicante to Benidorm. He was due to board a flight home on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his sister Courtney said the "not knowing is ripping the family apart".

"This is completely out of character," she said. "John would never go this long without contacting us – never in his life has he ever gone two days.

"We are a big family so there is always someone on the phone to him. The not knowing is ripping us apart.

"We need to know he is safe and well. We need the power of social media to help because we know people go on holiday for Christmas. Maybe someone will recognise him and help him contact us. We are worried sick."

In a statement, the PSNI said they had "received a report regarding a man who is currently holidaying in Spain and who has not been in touch with family in recent days".

"Officers are liaising with the family," they added.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson added: "We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."