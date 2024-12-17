Woman (50) dies after house fire in New Barnsley

A WOMAN in her 50s has died following a fire at a house in the New Barnsley Park area of West Belfast on Monday.

Police were notified of the fire at around 3.25pm and attended along with other emergency services.

Detective Sergeant Christine Alexander said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police are conducting enquiries into this death, on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly said: “This is absolutely tragic news, and I want to express my heartfelt condolences to this woman’s family and friends.

“My deepest thoughts and sympathies are with her loved ones as they begin to come to terms with such an unimaginable loss.

“In what will be immensely difficult days ahead, I know the local community will rally around to support the woman’s family and friends.”