Fundraising page set up to support Burns family after tragic loss of mum Debbie

A FUNDRAISING page has been set up to support a West Belfast family after the tragic loss of their mother this week.

Debbie Burns (56) died following a fire at her home in the New Barnsley Park area on Monday.

Debbie leaves behind her three children – Debbieleagh, Gavin and Brandon.

A fundraising page has been set up by relative, Dorothea Burns, which has raised over £2,000 in 12 hours.

"Debbie tragically lost her life in a house fire. Unfortunately the fire destroyed the family home and her children have lost all their family possessions," she said.

"Debbie leaves behind three children who are now faced with the immense pressure of expensive funeral costs and also house repairs. This has put massive financial pressure on them and with Christmas being next week.

"I feel it’s only right to help them in any way we can.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time they have faced grief. When they were teenagers, they lost their beloved daddy after a year long battle with cancer.

"It’s difficult to believe they’ve now lost their mummy in these tragic circumstances. It’s heartbreaking knowing that on top of all this grief, they don’t even have their family home. We just want to help the family in anyway we can, especially since it’s so close to Christmas.

"All donations are welcome and we thank you in advance. We pray that both Liam and Debbie guide their children through this difficult and horrific situation."

You can donate to the fundraising page here.