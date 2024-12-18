'She loved and adored her family' – Tributes to New Barnsley woman Debbie Burns (56)

A WEST Belfast woman who tragically died after a house fire will be remembered as someone who "adored and loved" her family.

Debbie Burns (56) died following a fire at her home in the New Barnsley Park area of West Belfast on Monday.

Police were notified of the fire at around 3.25pm and attended along with other emergency services but the mother-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, her daughter Debbieleagh said: "My mummy loved and adored her family. There was myself and my two brothers, Gavin and Brandon.

"She also loved her two grandchildren, Mila and Loxley.

Debbie with daughter Debbieleagh, sons Gavin and Brandon and grandchildren Mila and Loxley

"She worked in the Royal Victoria Hospital as a catering assistant for almost 30 years and met so many good friends along the way.

"She enjoyed her life to the full but unfortunately life wasn’t the same for her when she lost my daddy Liam, whom she also worked alongside. They were inseparable. You really never seen one without the other.

"She came from a large family of seven and always enjoyed a night out with them. She really was known by many people and will be truly missed right now.

"I just feel like I need to awake from this nightmare."

Funeral arrangements to follow.