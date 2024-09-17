West Belfast interface céilí to bring the Falls and Shankill together

A CROSS-community céilí is set to be held at a West Belfast interface to mark International Day of Peace.

Organised by the Ulster Orchestra and Falls Residents' Association, the céilí will take place on Saturday, September 21 at the former Townsend Street Presbyterian Church.

The event is part of a celebration of Townsend Street with a number of events throughout the day from 2pm to 8pm to bring residents of the Falls and Shankill together

Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents' Association said: "We are encouraging people from the Falls and Shankill to come along and take part in some céilí dancing.

"It is all about building a stronger relationship between the Falls and the Shankill.

"The people in the area have proved they have built peace after years of conflict and events like this really help continue that."