West Belfast boy enjoys memorable trip to Disneyland Paris thanks to special charity initiative

A WEST Belfast boy with a serious immune condition recently embarked on a magical trip to Disneyland Paris thanks to a special charity initiative.

Aaron Boyle (7) was one of 20 children from across the North selected thanks to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

The charity's initiative allows these deserving children and their families a much-needed escape from the daily struggles of managing serious health conditions.

This special journey, which resumed last year after a break due to Covid, offered two days filled with unforgettable Disney magic.

With the support of doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, along with NICLT General Manager Fiona Williamson and board member Anna Kayes, the trip was meticulously planned to provide a worry-free experience for the families.

Aaron, who lives with hypogammaglobulinemia, a serious immune condition, was nominated for the trip by an RVH Children’s Hospital Play Therapist.

Aaron's mum, Bernadette said: “When I got the call, I was shaking with excitement. This trip means the world to us. Watching Aaron light up has brought so much happiness to our family. It's a memory we’ll treasure forever.”

Sharing his excitement before leaving, young Aaron added: “I can’t wait for all the rides and to have fun with the other kids. This trip is really special to me.”

Chairman Colin Barkley emphasised the significance of the trip: “We are committed to giving these incredible children and their families the chance to create unforgettable memories.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, fundraisers, and corporate partners, we’ve been able to expand our reach and offer this wonderful experience.”