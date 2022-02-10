BELFAST TRADFEST: Winter Weekend takes place 18th-20th FEB

BELFAST will be awash with the very best of traditional music, song and dance during the February mid-term break, with Concerts, Workshops and Sessions all taking place in the city as part of Belfast TradFest’s Winter Weekend on the 18th -20th February.



Some of Ireland and Scotland’s finest singers, musicians and dancers re-take to the stage after a very lean couple of years, for what promises to be an extravaganza of jigs, reels, strathspeys, sean nós dancing plus the very best of traditional singing.



Festival Producer Patricia Murray says: “With the burgeoning number of traditional musicians and venues across the city plus the incredible quality and creativity amongst young players of all instruments, Belfast is aiming for the title of traditional Irish musical capital of Ireland”. She adds, “The Winter Weekend is a great opportunity for making new friends, meeting up with old acquaintances; this is the chance to reflect the strength of shared traditional music traditions on both sides of the community”



Headlining the festival on Sunday 20th Feb in The Empire Music Hall is the world renowned singer Iarla Ó Lionáird of the ‘The Gloaming’, who will be joined by the Australian guitar maestro Steve Cooney. Their interpretations of songs from the sean-nós tradition have set a new standard of artistic integrity and creative innovation. Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, will host Kerry songstress Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh when she performs on Saturday 19th fresh on the heels of her performances on RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan & The Late Late Show and her recent collaboration with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.



Dundalk fiddle wizard Zoe Conway & guitarist John McIntyre will open the festival on Friday 18th Feb with a show of fiddling fireworks and sumptuous guitar work, sure to whet the appetite for more.



Artistic Director of the festival, Dónal O’Connor says ‘During the lockdown, legendary Tyrone brothers Cathal and Stephen Hayden brought great joy to their fans and followers when they released online performances from an empty Hayden’s Bar in Pomeroy. Considering the response to these viral videos it was clear that when restrictions lifted, the Haydens would be in demand, and we’re delighted that they will make a rare concert appearance, alongside Sligo’s finest, singer and guitarist Seamie O’Dowd, in the Black Box Theatre on Saturday 19th February”.



A session trail taking in some of Belfast’s finest watering holes such as Madden’s Bar, The Deer’s Head, The Sunflower, The 2nd Fiddle and The Last Drop will host musicians from all over Ireland such as Beoga’s Damian McKee, Ann Marie McCormack of the Kilfenora Céilí Band, Co. Clare’s Lorraine Ní Bhriain alongside Belfast’s finest such as Méabh Ó Hare, John McSherry and Harry Bradley. We’re even bringing traditional music to Titanic Belfast with a session in the Giant Atrium on Sat 19th at 12pm.



Dónal adds: “A vital aspect of the tradition, is the passing on of the music and songs, and nurturing the next generation of performers is central to Belfast TradFest’s work.”



A full programme of workshops will be taken by some of the very best in Ireland and Scotland – Flute with Martin Meehan, Fiddle with Conor Caldwell and Isla Callister, Sean Nós Dancing with Edwina McGuckian, Guitar with Gerry O’Beirne to name but a few… Other acts performing over the weekend include Scottish band TRIP, recent Gradam Ceoil TG4 Singer of the year Niall Hanna, Scottish Smallpiper Brighde Chaimbeul, Donegal sean nós singer Diane Cannon, multitalented Maghera musician Jack Warnock, Belfast band Good Morning to Your Nightcap, Co. Clare duo Padraig Rynne and Elaine Hogan and many many more… So the invitation is going out to all players, learners and listeners to be part of what will undoubtedly be one totally unforgettable weekend.



Belfast TradFest invites locals and visitors to join us in celebrating our cultural richness while embracing the Giant Spirit that Belfast traditional music has to offer and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of Tourism NI, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council.



Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney concert in association with An Droichead. Trad in the City in association with Belfast Music.