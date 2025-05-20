Belvoir Toy Fair 2025: A must-visit for collectors and enthusiasts

THE highly anticipated Belvoir Toy Fair is making a grand return in 2025, promising an exciting day for collectors, hobbyists, and toy enthusiasts alike. Scheduled to take place on 28th May 2025, this event offers a fantastic opportunity to explore an extensive selection of rare and desirable items, perfect for adding to your collection or discovering unique gifts for the holiday season.



Location and Timing

The toy fair will be hosted at the comfortable and convenient Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry. Doors will open to the public from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, providing ample time for visitors to browse, purchase, and chat with fellow collectors and vendors.

What to Expect

This year's fair is set to feature an impressive array of items, including:

Diecast Models:** A wide selection of diecast cars, trucks, and aircraft, catering to both seasoned collectors and newcomers.

Code 3 Items:** Popular police, fire, and emergency service model collectibles.

Trains:** A variety of model trains and accessories for railway enthusiasts.

Comics and Annuals:** A treasure trove for comic book fans, featuring vintage and modern comics, as well as annuals from popular series.

Tiny Pop Star Wars Figures:** Cute and collectible Star Wars figures perfect for fans of all ages.

Many Other Items:** From action figures and vintage toys to collectibles and memorabilia, the fair aims to cater to all tastes.

Why Attend?

The Belvoir Toy Fair offers more than just shopping; it's a chance to connect with fellow collectors, exchange tips, and discover rare items that can enhance your collection. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, the event provides a welcoming environment to indulge your passion.

Mark Your Calendar!

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of collectibles. Mark 28th May 2025 on your calendar and head over to Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry, for an evening of fun, discovery, and great finds. Doors open at 5 PM, so arrive early to make the most of this fantastic event.

Stay Connected

For updates and more information about the Belvoir Toy Fair 2025, contact Kev 07742670023 or keep an eye on local event listings and social media channels. Prepare your collection wishlist and get ready for an unforgettable night of toy hunting!

See you there!