Best of the West is back – SAG Credit Union want you to start nominating

READERS of the Andersonstown News are being urged to nominate their favourite businesses and services as we look forward to the Best of the West awards that will be taking place next month.

Back sponsoring this year’s Best of the West awards is SAG Credit Union. The credit union has a long association with the Andersonstown News and manager Sheena Joyce is calling on readers to get involved in this year’s nominations.

With branches in Andersonstown and the Dairy Farm in Poleglass, SAG Credit Union is synonymous with West Belfast.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s event as we know what it takes for our people to grow their business and their brands,” said Sheena.

“Last year we lent nearly £16 million pounds to our members, with the vast majority being spent in local businesses. It’s great to see how our community evolves and responds to everything that the cost of living crisis, economy and the government throws at us and how all the businesses and entrepreneurs in the West continue to develop in spite of the difficulties they continue to face, and it is great to see this recognised through these awards,” she said.

“That is why SAG, which has had a long association with Belfast Media, through their various community awards over the years, are so proud to be associated with the Best of the West awards again, as we feel that our members, their businesses, their places of work and job roles really are reflective of what is Best about the West.

“There is always a buzz around the Best of the West and everybody loves to get involved nominating their favourite businesses and services so I would urge the readers to get nominating, whether it’s Best Convenience Store, Best Bar or Club, Best Dog Groomers or Best Day Care on the road as it is so lovely to see the delight of those who receive the accolades.

“You only have to look over recent years to see how far West Belfast has come with all the new visitor attractions and businesses, so readers truly are spoilt for choice. You know the old adage – nominate early, nominate often!”

Nominations for the Best of The West awards are now open. You can nominate here.