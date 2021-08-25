Free passes at Belfast leisure centres for young people who are vaccinated

INCENTIVE: The vaccine offer will be available at all of Better's Belfast sites including the Andersonstown and Olympia Leisure Centres

THE operator of Belfast City Council's leisure facilities has joined the drive to boost the uptake of the Covid vaccination amongst young people.

Better is the only leisure operator to be involved in the initiative and joins a number of leading businesses across different sectors to have pledged their support for the vaccination programme by offering incentives to vaccinated customers.

The social enterprise is offering anyone between the ages of 16 and 30 years a £10 voucher to be used against any membership and a three-day free pass to any of its leisure centres or gyms.

Data from the Department of Health shows that as of 22 August, 32.01 per cent of the 16-17 age group in the North have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Covid-19 vaccination is available for 16 and 17-year-olds from seven mass vaccination centres as well as several localised walk-in clinics. Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 can avail of the Moderna vaccine from 50 community pharmacies.

Participating leisure centres will include:

Better Gym Belfast

Shankill Leisure Centre

Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone Complex

Falls Leisure Centre

Girdwood Community Hub

Better Gym Connswater

Olympia Leisure Centre and Spa

Grove Wellbeing Centre

Whiterock Leisure Centre

Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre

Ballysillan Leisure Centre

Andersonstown Leisure Centre

Belvoir Leisure Centre

Brook Leisure Centre

In order to take up the offer, participants will need to complete the form available on the Better website and follow the simple instructions. Customers will need to present their vaccination card or alternative proof on their first visit to the centre.

Gareth Kirk, Regional Director at GLL said: “As soon as we heard about the campaign to incentivise young people to get vaccinated, we wanted to get involved.

"As the UK’s largest operator of municipal leisure facilities, we know the value of regular exercise on our mental and physical health and this has been further highlighted during the pandemic. We also know that having all adults double vaccinated plays a crucial role in our battle against Covid-19, so we wanted to help.

“We hope that by offering free passes and discount vouchers to our 14 gyms, leisure and sports centres across Northern Ireland, we will encourage many more young people to take up their vaccine.”