VIDEO REPORT: Bishop Noel Treanor marks annual Blessing of Graves

THE annual blessing of graves took place privately on Sunday as Bishop Noel Treanor visited both Milltown and the City Cemetery. A different approach was adopted for ‘Cemetery Sunday’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as Bishop Treanor, assisted by administrator of St Peter’s Cathedral and Milltown Cemetery Fr Martin Graham, celebrated a Ceremony of Prayers for the Dead and blessed the graves.

“In normal circumstances, families would have gathered together in these sacred sites to affectionally remember and pray in solidarity for all the beloved dead who are buried within these Milltown and City Cemeteries,” said Bishop Treanor. “United with families at home, we hold in our prayers all those who are buried within these cemeteries; relatives, friends, family members and neighbours. We particularly pray for all those who have died in recent months, especially those who have died as a result of the coronavirus.

“These are challenging times for families as they mourn the loss of loved ones and, as a Church community, we extend to them our sympathies and pray that God will bring them consolation and healing.

“We entrust the souls of all the faithful departed to the love and mercy of God. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace.”

Blessing of the Graves at Milltown Cemetery and the City Cemetery Today, the Second Sunday in May, is usually Cemetery Sunday at Milltown. Due to current circumstances the Bishop blessed the graves alone in both Milltown and the City Cemetery today.