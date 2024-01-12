Dual language street signs go ahead at new Monagh Bypass housing development

AN application for Irish street signage at a new housing development off the Monagh Bypass will be up for approval next month.

‘Black Ridge’ – named after the Black Mountain – was agreed last year as the street name for the development, built by Apex Housing Association (Apex). The name was chosen thanks to help from P6 pupils from nearby St Teresa’s Primary School and local historian, Tom Hartley.

At Tuesday night's People and Belfast City Council's Communities Committee meeting, members agreed to name streets in the development Black Ridge Gardens, Black Ridge Way and Black Ridge Heights.

The streets contain 60 residential properties and are part of the overall housing development that is known as Glenmona. The entire Glenmona site is a new mixed use urban development which will contain over 650 social and affordable homes.

The developer has also applied to erect dual language street nameplates in Irish. Some further advice from counsel has been sought in relation to how these types of applications are processed.

However, the developer has advised that they required the applications for the English street names to be brought forward this month for addressing and wayfinding purposes, which was approved at Tuesday's Committee meeting.

The dual language aspect of these applications will be brought to the February Committee meeting for consideration.