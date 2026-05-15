STUDENTS and teachers from St Teresa's Primary School on the Glen Road have taken part in the ESB Science Blast showcase, held at ICC Belfast.

The RDS-led initiative is a free and inclusive educational programme that empowers primary school pupils to design, carry out and present their own scientific investigations in a fun and engaging way.

The pupils showcased their project, ‘Which indigestion tablets are best at neutralising acid?’ explaining how they tested ideas, refined their approach and developed solutions to their question. Their presentation highlighted creativity, teamwork, problem-solving and hands-on learning in action.