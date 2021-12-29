Sheehan welcomes green light for Bog Meadows plans

A West Belfast MLA has welcomed proposals from Belfast City Council which would transform the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve.



The proposals which came before a meeting of the Council’s planning committee form part of the wider £5.1m Forth Meadow Community Greenway plans and will see foot and cycle paths within the nature reserve upgraded to include three metre-wide routes, finished in buff-coloured asphalt path which the council says will be suitable for use by pedestrians, cyclists, and disabled users.



In a report delivered to councillors, Belfast City Council as the applicant, also detailed plans to upgrade the entrance to the site which are intended to provide a safe and welcoming first impression to potential users.



The council said that this will maintain their ability to open and close the route according to their current policies, in agreement with Ulster Wildlife.



Welcoming the approved plans, Pat Sheehan said: “The proposals approved by Belfast City Council will upgrade foot and cycle paths, provide better lighting for the early mornings and darker evenings and install more seating throughout the reserve.



“The £5 million project which will be funded by money from the EU Peace 4 Programme, will connect existing open spaces in North and West Belfast along a 12 kilometre route from Clarendon Playing Fields to the new Transport Hub in the city centre.



“This is really positive news for local residents and for those from further afield who will be able to enjoy first class walking and cycling routes.



“I want to commend the work of local Sinn Féin councillors in Belfast City Hall who worked hard to deliver this investment into West Belfast.”

