BOOKS: Government minister's personal journey to becoming fluent in Irish

Beidh Tú Alright – An Irish Language Journey by Joe McHugh

IN July 2014, Joe McHugh TD faced one of the most significant challenges of his political career. Appointed Minister for Natural Resources, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, McHugh was tasked with promoting the Irish language, despite having a limited grasp of the language himself.

The outcry from the Irish-speaking community was immediate, with protestors chanting ‘Aire gan teanga, Aire gan clue’ (A Minister without a language is a Minister without a clue) outside Government Buildings. But instead of retreating, McHugh embraced this personal and public challenge, embarking on a journey to become a fluent Irish speaker.

In Beidh Tú Alright, Joe McHugh shares his candid account of overcoming the daunting task of mastering Irish as an adult. He takes readers behind the scenes, revealing the emotional and intellectual struggles faced, and the deep connections he forged with the language, its history, and the Irish-speaking communities.

Joe McHugh as an Irish government Minister

McHugh’s journey was not just about learning a language but rediscovering its cultural significance. From uncovering the meaning behind place names like Maam Cross and Gleann an Ghiolla Ghránna to finding inspiration in the landscapes of Bear Island and Gleann Cholm Cille, Beidh Tú Alright delves into how language can connect us to our heritage, our sense of place, and our own identity.

McHugh emphasises that it’s never too late to learn Irish and offers readers practical insights from personal experience to help them on their language journey. With humour and honesty, he shares the tools and practices that helped him succeed, such as full-immersion language programmes and cultural explorations.

Beidh Tú Alright is a powerful nod to the resilience of the human spirit, the importance of cultural heritage, and the joy of lifelong learning. McHugh’s personal story will inspire both those who have yet to start their Irish language journey and those who may have once given up.

Beidh Tú Alright is published in paperback by Red Stripe Press.