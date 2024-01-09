BOOKS: New book sheds light on 19th Century Ulster radical

William Sharman Crawford and Ulster Radicalism: The Definitive Biography of a Pioneering Agrarian and Democratic Radical

THIS ground-breaking biography sheds a light on the life and legacy of William Sharman Crawford (1780–1861). This comprehensive work, authored by Peter Gray, is the first full biography of Crawford, the leading agrarian and democratic radical who played a pivotal role in Ulster politics from the 1830s to 1850s. Gray, a distinguished historian and author, provides a meticulously researched and engaging narrative that sheds light on the enduring impact of William Sharman Crawford and his family's political legacy.

William Sharman Crawford and Ulster Radicalism offers readers a deep dive into the life and ideas of William Sharman Crawford, placing them in the broader context of the development of radical liberalism in Ulster. Crawford's political journey is traced from his father's involvement in the Volunteers during the American and French revolutions to William's leadership in various Irish and British radical reform movements, including the Repeal Association, Chartism, and the Tenant League.

The biography explores Crawford's relentless pursuit of reconciling Irish patriotism with the Union through his concept of 'Federalism.' It also delves into his efforts to be an 'ideal landlord' during times of agrarian unrest and famine, as well as his unwavering commitment to achieving land and welfare reforms that would empower both tenant farmers and the labouring poor.

William Sharman Crawford and Ulster Radicalism also traces the legacy of his politics through his children's political careers. His son, James, embraced Gladstonian liberalism, while his daughter, Mabel, became a prominent figure in the women's suffrage movement. Together with like-minded Presbyterians such as James McKnight, they hoped to carry forward Crawford's ideas into the later nineteenth century.

The book also explores the eventual collapse of the family's radical tradition in the following generation. Crawford's grandson, Robert Gordon, rejected liberal unionism and actively took part in the Ulster Unionist movement from the 1890s. Through the assessment of the Sharman Crawford family's history spanning four generations, the book offers a deep understanding of the resilience of the Ulster Protestant radical tradition. It examines the strengths and weaknesses of this tradition, its interactions with Irish Catholic nationalism, British radicalism, the conservative landed class, and Orange traditions within Ulster.

Published by UCD Press, William Sharman Crawford and Ulster Radicalism is priced at £34.