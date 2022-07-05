Best of the West: State-of-the-art facilities at Andersonstown Leisure Centre

The state-of-the-art Andersonstown Leisure Centre reopened in 2020 following a £25m investment. Since reopening, the centre has welcomed visitors through the door in their droves to try the multiple attractions on offer.



Among the exciting activities are three state-of-the-art slides, a surf simulator and a splash zone for younger children and families. For those seeking a more leisurely swim, their six-lane pool allows the centre to offer swim-for-fitness sessions throughout the day and a learner pool allows the centre to offer swimming lessons for the wider community.



The gym at the leisure centre currently has over 2,000 pre-paid members. With 140 fitness stations ranging from cardio, resistance, free weights and skill equipment, the gym’s modern architecture has an open plan layout so it’s easy to find exactly what you are looking for.



In addition to this, the recently opened Orchard Café provides the opportunity to relax with a coffee or a bite to eat while your kids spend time in the pool.