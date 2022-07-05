Best of the West: Centra Beechmount is a focal point for local people

Centra on Beechmount Avenue has been serving the community for the best part of 15 years.



With big offers and a large range of items in-store, people in the area rarely have to venture past their own neighbourhood for groceries and other essentials.



As well as being a go-to for shopping, the store has been a focal point for people who use it as a place to meet up, have a chat, or to grab bite to eat at the deli counter ahead of a big day.



The store is a firm supporter of the community it serves, sponsoring local organisations like Willowbank FC and supporting residents with deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shop are three-time Best of the West nominees and will hope to take home the award for a first time this year.