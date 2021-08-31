BEST OF THE WEST: After the toughest of years, Colin Foodbank heroes reflect on journey travelled

LAST year’s Best of The West Community Heroes Award was won by the Colin Foodbank Collective, a group set up in the wake of the pandemic to provide assistance to the most vulnerable and those in need within the Colin area.



AS voting continues in this year's various categories, we spoke to founder Laura Kelly about the impact of winning the award had on the group.



“A lot of effort was put in by our volunteers over the year and during the pandemic so it was great to get a wee bit of recognition for them and to be able to say thank you for the work that they had put in," she said.



“Our work has continued on a smaller scale and while there is no fixed foodbank at the minute we are still working with different groups in the area to help people where needed.”



Recognising that as we come out of the pandemic their services may be needed once more, Laura said that they recognise that people will be finding themselves out of work and that they will respond to the needs of the Colin area.



“We will respond to the needs of the area and if that is something that we feel is needed. We know that there are going to be job losses and there are going to be people who are harder off and we will respond to that. It is something that we will look at and respond to the needs of the people in the Colin area.”



Voting in this year’s Best of The West Awards remains open. For a full list of nominees or to vote, visit our website.