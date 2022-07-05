Best of the West: Collins Furniture has been' famous for beds' since 1948

Collins Furniture

Having first opened its doors in 1948, Collins Furniture is one of West Belfast’s longest-serving and best-respected retailers.



Originally opened as a hardware shop in Beechmount, the store has provided – and continues to provide – quality furniture to generations of local people.



The Collins family opened their new shop in Andersonstown in the early 1960s and moved into their present premises in 1965. While furniture styles have changed, the high standard of customer service and competitive pricing at Collins Furniture remains. Collins Furniture proudly proclaim that they are “famous for beds”, stocking beds from every leading manufacturer.



Store owner Michael Collins said: “Our customers have been very loyal to us and that means a lot to us, and the fact that we’ve been nominated is a recognition of that.”

