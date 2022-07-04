Best of the West: Maggie’s Dog Grooming at your service

Maggie’s Dog Grooming Services has been based outside the Park Centre for the past four years.



It is owned by Adrienne McNulty, who started dog grooming part-time before opening her own business.



“I was always a dog lover,” explained Adrienne. “I had a wee Yorkshire terrier called Maggie. I took her for her first groom and she was all cut and it just wasn’t done properly.



“After that, I decided to start my own dog grooming business. I started off doing it part-time but it just took off after the first week.



“We have been doing it for a long time. We take on all dogs, including all the nervous ones that no-one else would groom.



“I am delighted to be shortlisted in this year’s Best of the West and want to thank everyone who voted for us.”