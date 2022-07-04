Maggie’s Dog Grooming Services has been based outside the Park Centre for the past four years.
 
It is owned by Adrienne McNulty, who started dog grooming part-time before opening her own business.
 
“I was always a dog lover,” explained Adrienne. “I had a wee Yorkshire terrier called Maggie. I took her for her first groom and she was all cut and it just wasn’t done properly.
 
“After that, I decided to start my own dog grooming business. I started off doing it part-time but it just took off after the first week.
 
“We have been doing it for a long time. We take on all dogs, including all the nervous ones that no-one else would groom.
 
“I am delighted to be shortlisted in this year’s Best of the West and want to thank everyone who voted for us.”

