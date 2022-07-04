Best of the West: McAreavey Pharmacy put their customers first

Located on the Falls Road, McAreavey Pharmacy was taken over by Andersonstown pharmacist Orfhlaith McAreavey just 18 months ago.



The pharmacy is known for its welcoming and top-class customer service. Among the services offered are prescription collection and delivery, minor ailments, smoking cessation programme, blood pressure monitoring and passports.



They also continue to operate a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic every Friday.



“I worked here for 13 years with Terry Maguire before the opportunity came up to take over myself,” said Orfhlaith. “I am from Andersonstown so it is nice to serve the community that I am from



“We put our customers and community in the centre of everything that we do by providing the highest quality pharmacy services, dispensing medicines in a safe way and offering sound lifestyle advice.



“We operate very much an open-door policy which is very useful for people, especially nowadays when it is difficult to see your GP. Thanks for the nomination, and thanks to our staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic.”