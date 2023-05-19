Boxing: Agyarko excited to make his return on a huge night in Dublin

Caoimhin Agyarko hopes to put 10 months of injury frustration behind him when he takes on Grant Dennis as part of the Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron card in Dublin Matchroom/Mark Robinson

BOXING is life for Caoimhin Agyarko, so being forced to spend 10 months out of the ring was extremely frustrating for the West Belfast man.

In his win over Juan Carlos Rubio in Nottingham last March, Agyarko picked up an injury but shook it off to defeat Lukasz Maciec in July.

He had planned to take on Peter Dobson in October, but the injury caught up in the build-up and forced him to withdraw.

An MRI would show that while a fracture to his index finger had healed naturally, the bigger issue was detached ligaments from his thumb that would require surgery and so the process of recovery began.

The Turf Lodge man had targeted a summer return to action, but good news arrived and suddenly, the chance to return on this Saturday’s blockbuster at Dublin’s 3 Arena (live on DAZN) where Katie Taylor will bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion when she challenges Chantelle Cameron on her big homecoming arrived and Agyarko was only too happy to accept.

“Surgery went well and then I got good news a few weeks later that I could start punching with it,” he reported.

“I didn’t know whether I would be back for this so I’d given up hope on attempting to get on this card, but got the good news so I’m happy.

“I’m not somebody who likes to stay out of the gym. I like to be kept active, so it was a tough period for me not being in the gym every day and then having to get surgery, but I’m just happy to be back now.

“This is a massive card and hard to top in my career unless I start headlining shows for world titles, but this card is an undisputed champ versus an undisputed champ, Katie Taylor back home in the city of Dublin for the first time as a professional, so it’s a privilege to be on it and the whole of Ireland will be tuning in.”

⚫️⚡️ heads to Dublin 🇮🇪 !!



“I’m no stranger to big fight nights, but this is a massive, massive night in Irish sporting history, and I think it will go down as one of the greatest nights in Irish sporting history.”#WeAreSecondToNone pic.twitter.com/LKPv28lYhs — STN Sports (@stnsports_) May 15, 2023

The 26-year-old former Holy Trinity amateur standout will face England’s Grant Dennis (18-4) over 10 rounds and the pair are no strangers to one another having trained and sparred together several years back.

On paper, Dennis is not the biggest puncher with just three of those 18 wins inside the distance, while he had been stopped twice including in an unsuccessful meeting with Danny Dignum for the WBO European middleweight title last year.

“I know Grant very well,” Agyarko confirmed.

“He was my sparring partner for the Jez Smith fight (in 2020) and we were out training together in Fuerteventura for a couple of weeks, so I know him well.

“I know what he brings to the table and he’ll know what I bring. I requested this fight as I didn’t want a journeyman opponent; I wanted someone with a winning record who is coming to win and who will test me, so I know what to expect from Grant.”

While they may know each other to a certain extent, Agyarko is nonetheless taking nothing for granted as he is aware that over the course of three years, things can change.

Yes, he has an insight into what his opponent will have to offer but is certainly not dismissing him.

The Belfast man was gaining traction in his career before the injury and is unbeaten through 12 contests, seven inside the distance.

It was hard graft that built that record and he insists it’s been the same approach this time around as he aims to pick up where he left off.

“I don’t read too much into it (past sparring) as it was a few years ago so he may have changed some aspects to his style and become more defensive or aggressive, so I don’t take much from the spars and will prepare for the best Grant Dennis,” he stressed.

“It’s good to know I’ve been in the ring with him and know what he has to offer, but at the same time, I’m treating this fight like I’ve prepared for any other one.

“I’ve trained harder than ever and feel great, so I expect the best of him on the night.”

With close to a year of inactivity ready to be put to bed, Agyarko has plans to use this weekend as an opportunity to announce his return in emphatic fashion before targeting a swift return to the ring.

His ambitions remain great but is also aware that stepping through the ropes a little too keen to impress can make life more difficult, so he has vowed to enter with a cool head and should the opportunity arise, press on the gas in ruthless fashion.

“I want to fight at least three times this year and would like to be out again in July and then again towards the end of the year,” he outlined.

“It’s been frustrating being out of the ring for the past 10 months and having to pull out of my last fight that was meant to happen last October, so I’m just happy I’ve got this opportunity.

“I’ll keep my emotions in check and be cool, calm and collected as I always am, but once I’m in there, we’ll see how it goes and if I have him hurt, I’ll be closing the show.”