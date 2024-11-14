Boxing: City clubs ready for battle in Friday's Irish Elite finals

Star ABC's Louis Rooney got the better of St John Bosco's Paudraig Downey in the Ulster Elite final at the start of the year and they rematch for the national title on Friday Jim Corr

HOLY TRINITY will be hoping for a one-two on Irish Elite finals' night in Dublin on Friday as Jon McConnell and Clepson Dos Santos bid for glory.

The pair have come up short at the final hurdle in the past, so will be looking to take the ultimate step on what is set to be an action-packed night at the National Stadium.

McConnell qualified for a meeting with Ballynacargy's Wayne Kelly on Wednesday and on Thursday, Dos Santos joined him as he proved too quick and slick against Adam McKenna in the first of the 51kg semi-finals.

The European U23 bronze medallist outfoxed the game McKenna who was competitive, but it was the Holy Trinity man one step ahead to win by unanimous decision. He will take on Ricky Nesbitt in the final as the Drogheda man was a 4-1 winner over Blaine Dobbins from St Joseph’s, Derry in the other semi-final.

However, there was disappointment for the Turf Lodge club on Thursday as Joseph McArdle and Kaci Rock failed to advance.

McArdle gave all he had in his welterweight semi-final against Darren O’Connor, but the Galway southpaw punished his advances with some big shots to win on a unanimous decision.

Greystones native Rock, who now fights out of the West Belfast club, fell short on a 3-2 split in her semi-final against Cork's Linda Desmond.

16 2025 National Elite Championship semi-finals were decided today.



For results, and the finals programme, more here:https://t.co/oEoTj4Js7Y pic.twitter.com/llLJpmgtJA — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 14, 2024

Michaela Walsh will bid for a record 12th Irish Elite title on Friday as the Holy Family featherweight edged a 3-2 split decision over Niamh Fay in Thursday's semi-final.

The double Olympian had to work for her victory in what was her first bout since losing to Svetlana Kamenova in Paris, but emerged to set up a decider against Kelsey Leonard.

Fay came out with the intention of setting a high pace, with Walsh gradually settling and countering with check hooks. It was an intriguing battle, with the Dubliner piling on the pressure and Walsh producing some eye-catching work in response, but the two-time Olympian was being outworked at times. She did begin to get into a flow in the final round as she finished strong and this was enough to edge home.

Immaculata's Caitlin Fryers is through to the 50kg final as she edged out Niamh Early on a 3-2 split and will face Shannon Sweeney who was granted a walkover as Olympian, Daina Moorehouse withdrew.

One of Friday's early bouts will be an all-Belfast light-flyweight affair as Star ABC's European U23 champion Louis Rooney will take on St John Bosco's Paudraig Downey in a repeat of the 2024 Ulster Elite final which Rooney won by unanimous decision.

In a shock on Thursday, Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy lost to Roy Colgan in their light-welterweight semi-final with the Dubliner going through to face Jason Nevin.

Friday's finals begin at 5pm and will be streamed live on the IABA YouTube channel.

Finals Programme

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

48kg Louis Rooney (Star) V Paudraig Downey (St John Bosco A)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

51kg Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity) V Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L)

52kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) V Shauna Blaney (Navan)

54kg Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) V Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy)

54kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L), W/O

57kg Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3) V Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG)

57kg Donagh Keary (Rathfriland) V Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

60kg Zara Breslin (Tramore) V Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines)

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Zoe McCaughran (Evolution) V Linda Desmond (Rylane)

PRESENTATIONS

63.5kg Roy Colgan (Avona) V Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar)

66kg Grainne Walsh (St Mary’s D) W/O

67kg Darren O’Connor (Olympic C) V Malo Davis (Monkstown Dublin)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) V Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise)

71kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

75kg Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)V Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) V Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s Tallaght)

80kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands) V Kelyn Cassidy (Savours Crystal)

81kg Mikayla Kelly (Sacred Heart L) V Shauna Kearney (Bunclody)

81+kg Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa) V Judy Bobbett (Liberty)

86kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas) V Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry)

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) V Nathan Ojo (Esker)

92+kg Godstime Ide (Crumlin) V Martin McDonagh (Galway)