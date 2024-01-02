Boxing: Crocker and Felix to class at Newforge this month

FRESH from his 'Battle of Belfast' win over Tyrone McKenna on December 2, Lewis Crocker will make a swift return to action when he tops the bill against Mexico's Jose Felix at Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday, January 27.

'The Croc' came of age in that big derby win over McKenna to claim the WBA Continental Europe welterweight strap last month and is wasting no time in building on that momentum against the Mexican who is no stranger to Belfast, having lost out to McKenna in a Falls Park thriller in 2021. Irish fans will also be well aware of the threat he possesses following his stoppage of Gary Cully last May.

Both men carry power, so this has all the ingredients to become a classic contest and one in which Crocker can take another huge step forward in his career should he prevailed.

‘The Croc’, who picked up four wins from four fights in 2023, is unbeaten since making his professional debut at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall back in 2017 – and the powerful Billy Nelson-trained fighter is hoping for an active 2024 as he looks to build towards further title opportunities in the competitive 147lbs division.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon,” said Crocker.

“December 2 was my coming out party and a real special night for me, it showed I belong in big nights here in Belfast. Now it’s about building on the back of that.

“Thanks to Matchroom and my manager Jamie Conlan for working on this and getting me back so quick. Jose Felix showed how dangerous he is last time out in Dublin so I know how tough this can be."

Felix is more than happy to return to the Emerald Isle for this meeting and indeed, it is his first taste of action since upsetting Cully.

He is a real test for Crocker and as he has proven in the past, will ensure the Belfast man will have his hands full.

“I am very excited to fight back in a place that has become my second home,” said Felix.

“Ireland a country with great history, especially Belfast, with very demanding and knowledgeable boxing people. I guarantee you that like a Mexican warrior I will leave everything inside that ring. I will see you all soon.”

On what is an exciting card promoted by Matchroom, Tommy McCarthy will look to bounce back from his European cruiserweight title defeat in October when he faces rising star Cheavon Clarke, while Sean McComb is also making a quick return to action since his win over Sam Maxwell on December 2 with his opposition to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Limerick welterweight Paddy Donovan will feature, as will Giorgio Visioli and Leli Buttigieg.

