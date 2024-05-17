Gaelic Games: Draws made for the Antrim Senior Club Championships

Players from all four codes at the Crowne Plaza on Friday morning

THE launch of the Antrim Senior Club Championships took place at the Crowne Plaza, Shaw's Bridge, on Friday morning where the draws for three of the four codes were also made.

Camogie will determine its schedule at a later date, but for the others, there is a now an opportunity to plan for what lies ahead when the competitions begin in August.

One curveball came in the Senior Hurling Championship that will contain seven teams as last year's Intermediate winners, Creggan, opted not to move up to replace Clooney Gaels who dropped down, leaving just seven teams.

That all meant that with Group One containing Loughgiel, Ballycastle and Naomh Éanna, all three are set to play in the knockout stage with the group to determine which will go straight to the semi-finals as winners and the other battling out for second and third seedings for the quarters.

On the other hand, Group Two is set to be a real battle to advance with county champions Cushendall joined by Dunloy, St John's and Rossa, sparking much debate that will likely rumble on.

In football, there is a solid balance this time with four groups of four and the top two of each will reach the quarter-finals.

Group One contains last year's runners-up, Dunloy, who are joined by Aldergrove, Lámh Dhearg and Naomh Éanna, but Group Two screams déjà vu as for the second year running, champions Cargin will again have Rossa, Tír na nÓg and St John's for company.

In an all-South West Group Three, top-seed Portglenone have been drawn with Ahoghill, Glenravel and Moneyglass, but Group Four really stands out as St Brigid's, St Gall's, Aghagallon and Creggan will battle it out for the two places in the knockout phase.

Ladies football is a five-team round robin format with Friday's draw scheduling the first series of games with St Brigid's getting the initial bye, while St Paul's will play Glenavy and defending champions Moneyglass are at Glenravel on week one.

The draws for the Intermediate, Junior, Reserve and underage competitions are set to take place on Monday.

Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group 1: Dunloy, Aldergrove, Lámh Dhearg, Naomh Éanna

Group 2: Cargin, Rossa, Tír na nÓg, St John's

Group 3: Portglenone, Ahoghill, Glenravel, Moneyglass

Group 4: St Brigid's, St Gall's, Aghagallon, Creggan

Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1: Loughgiel, Ballycastle, Naomh Éanna

Group 2: Cushendall, Dunloy, St John's, Rossa

Antrim LGFA Senior Championship round one

St Paul's v Glenavy

Glenravel v Moneyglass

St Brigid's - bye

Antrim Senior Camogie Championship - TBC