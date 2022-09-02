HOLY Trinity boxers past and present and coaches turned out in force for the Turf Lodge club’s 50th Anniversary ‘Big Picture Show’ event at their clubrooms at the weekend.
One of the highlights of the event was the publication for the first time ever of the full list of all the West Belfast club’s Ulster Senior and Elite title winners.
There have been 72 Ulster title winners in total since their first champion, middleweight Sammy McCoy back in 1977.
Great night at the Holy Trinity Boxing club's Big Picture Show event tonight, part of our club's 50th anniversary celebrations pic.twitter.com/i3nnu8km8N— Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) August 27, 2022
Run over two one-hour screenings, Round 1 and Round 2, The Big Picture Show contained hundreds of pictures and videos of Holy Trinity action down the years.
Round 3 of the Big Picture Show will be screened in October in conjunction with the club’s Gala Dinner and Cabaret at the Balmoral Hotel, Belfast.
The demand for Gala tickets is already strong and Trinity coach Michael Hawkins can be contacted to reserve seats or tables at 07713622353.
The Round 3 screening will reveal the names of every Irish Senior and Elite champion ever won by Trinity boxers.
“The series has been produced by us as a tribute to the boxers, coaches, people and supporters who have combined down the years to make the Holy Trinity club such a success,’’ said secretary and video editor Thomas Hawkins.
It's a huge milestone for our club and the Turf Lodge community.’’
President and video editor, Desi McPhillips, added: “The walls of our club already depict some of the highs and lows, the men and women behind the club down the years, and this Big Picture Show series added hundreds more to enjoy’’
The series is produced in association with Belfast City Council.
Holy Trinity’s Ulster Senior/Elite champions
1977
Middleweight: S McCoy
1981
Lightweight: D Adams
Middle: M Moylan
1982
Light-Flyweight: G Hawkins
Lightweight: W McClean
Light-Welterweight: D Irving
1983
Light-Flyweight: G Hawkins
Welterweight: D Irving
1984
Light-Flyweight: G Hawkins
Light-Welterweight: W McClean
1985
Light-Welterweight: D Denny
1986
Welterweight: D Denny
1987
71kg: Damien Denny
1988
63.5kg: John Erskine
67kg: Joe Lowe
1989
60kg: Charlie Brown
63.5kg: Eddie Fisher
67kg: Joe Lowe
1990
60kg: John Erskine
67kg: Eddie Fisher
1991
51kg: Damaen Kelly
67kg: Eddie Fisher
71kg: Joe Lowe
1992
51kg: Damaen Kelly
67kg: Jim Webb
71kg: Joe Lowe
81kg: Mark Delaney
1993
67kg: Eddie Fisher
1994
51kg: Damaen Kelly
71kg: Jim Webb
1995
75kg: Brian Magee
1996
51kg: Damaen Kelly
75kg: Brian Magee
1997
54kg: Damaen Kelly
60kg: Paul Conlon
71kg: Francis Webb
75kg: Brian Magee
1998
75kg: Brian Magee
91kg: Mark O’Hare
1999
75kg: Conall Carmichael
2000
81kg: Conall Carmichael
2001
75kg: Conall Carmichael
2002
75kg: Conall Carmichael
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2003
54kg: Brian Gillen
91kg: Conall Carmichael
2004
54kg: Brian Gillen
2005
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2006
91+kg: Conall Carmichael
2007
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2008
60kg: Anthony Cacace
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2009
60kg: Anthony Cacace
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2010
60kg: Mark O’Hara
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2011
75kg: Conrad Cummings
91+kg: Cathal McMonagle
2013
52kg: Ruairi Dalton
64kg: Sean Duffy
2014
52kg: Ruairi Dalton
64kg: Sean Duffy
91+kg: Jason Barron
2015
60kg: Carly McNaul
75kg: Caoimhin Agyarko Hynes
91kg: Stephen McMonagle
91+kg: Jason Barron
2016
64kg: Bernaldo Marime
91kg: Stephen McMonagle
2018
64kg: Sean McComb
2019
60kg: Barry McReynolds
91+kg: Stephen McMonagle