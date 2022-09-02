Boxing: Holy Trinity - a band of boxing brothers

HOLY Trinity boxers past and present and coaches turned out in force for the Turf Lodge club’s 50th Anniversary ‘Big Picture Show’ event at their clubrooms at the weekend.

One of the highlights of the event was the publication for the first time ever of the full list of all the West Belfast club’s Ulster Senior and Elite title winners.

There have been 72 Ulster title winners in total since their first champion, middleweight Sammy McCoy back in 1977.

Great night at the Holy Trinity Boxing club's Big Picture Show event tonight, part of our club's 50th anniversary celebrations pic.twitter.com/i3nnu8km8N — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) August 27, 2022

Run over two one-hour screenings, Round 1 and Round 2, The Big Picture Show contained hundreds of pictures and videos of Holy Trinity action down the years.

Round 3 of the Big Picture Show will be screened in October in conjunction with the club’s Gala Dinner and Cabaret at the Balmoral Hotel, Belfast.

The demand for Gala tickets is already strong and Trinity coach Michael Hawkins can be contacted to reserve seats or tables at 07713622353.

The Round 3 screening will reveal the names of every Irish Senior and Elite champion ever won by Trinity boxers.

Caoimhin Agyarko - former Irish Elite champion and current pro biddingto become Ireland’s first black world champion

“The series has been produced by us as a tribute to the boxers, coaches, people and supporters who have combined down the years to make the Holy Trinity club such a success,’’ said secretary and video editor Thomas Hawkins.

It's a huge milestone for our club and the Turf Lodge community.’’

President and video editor, Desi McPhillips, added: “The walls of our club already depict some of the highs and lows, the men and women behind the club down the years, and this Big Picture Show series added hundreds more to enjoy’’

The series is produced in association with Belfast City Council.



Holy Trinity’s Ulster Senior/Elite champions

1977

Middleweight: S McCoy

1981

Lightweight: D Adams

Middle: M Moylan

Holy Trinity in the 1970s

1982

Light-Flyweight: G Hawkins

Lightweight: W McClean

Light-Welterweight: D Irving

1983

Light-Flyweight: G Hawkins

Welterweight: D Irving

1984

Light-Flyweight: G Hawkins

Light-Welterweight: W McClean

1985

Light-Welterweight: D Denny

1986

Welterweight: D Denny

1987

71kg: Damien Denny

1988

63.5kg: John Erskine

67kg: Joe Lowe

Francis and Jim Webb with Holy Trinity secretary Thomas Hawkins

1989

60kg: Charlie Brown

63.5kg: Eddie Fisher

67kg: Joe Lowe

1990

60kg: John Erskine

67kg: Eddie Fisher

1991

51kg: Damaen Kelly

67kg: Eddie Fisher

71kg: Joe Lowe

1992

51kg: Damaen Kelly

67kg: Jim Webb

71kg: Joe Lowe

81kg: Mark Delaney

1993

67kg: Eddie Fisher

1994

51kg: Damaen Kelly

71kg: Jim Webb

1995

75kg: Brian Magee

1996

51kg: Damaen Kelly

75kg: Brian Magee

Charlie Brown, Damien Denny, Sharky Brady, Liam Reilly and Eddie Fisher

1997

54kg: Damaen Kelly

60kg: Paul Conlon

71kg: Francis Webb

75kg: Brian Magee

1998

75kg: Brian Magee

91kg: Mark O’Hare

1999

75kg: Conall Carmichael

2000

81kg: Conall Carmichael

2001

75kg: Conall Carmichael

2002

75kg: Conall Carmichael

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2003

54kg: Brian Gillen

91kg: Conall Carmichael

2004

54kg: Brian Gillen

2005

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2006

91+kg: Conall Carmichael

2007

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2008

60kg: Anthony Cacace

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2009

60kg: Anthony Cacace

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2010

60kg: Mark O’Hara

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2011

75kg: Conrad Cummings

91+kg: Cathal McMonagle

2013

52kg: Ruairi Dalton

64kg: Sean Duffy

2014

52kg: Ruairi Dalton

64kg: Sean Duffy

91+kg: Jason Barron

2015

60kg: Carly McNaul

75kg: Caoimhin Agyarko Hynes

91kg: Stephen McMonagle

91+kg: Jason Barron

2016

64kg: Bernaldo Marime

91kg: Stephen McMonagle

2018

64kg: Sean McComb

2019

60kg: Barry McReynolds

91+kg: Stephen McMonagle