Boxing: Irish Elite title number 11 for Michaela Walsh

Michaela Walsh claimed an 11th Irish Elite title as she put in a stunning performance to sweep the cards in her featherweight final against Kellie McLoughlin from St Catherine's in Dublin at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Holy Family woman who is already assured of her place at next summer's Olympic Games was on top form as she completely outclassed McLoughlin and was on the verge of a stoppage as the final bell rang, having forced two standing counts previously.

Walsh began brightly, putting together her punches in flurries that were finding the mark against her southpaw opponent.

The Belfast woman was sharper on the front foot and her movement saw her evade much of what was coming her way, but did take a scoring right from the Dubliner.

McLaughlin was busier in the second as she looked to use her reach advantage, but Walsh was clever in her own approach, getting inside and landing with two and threes.

The advantage was pressed home in the third as Walsh began to land at will, driving McLoughlin back with lefts and rights through the guard as the gulf in class was apparent, forcing a standing count and then another with McLoughlin just about hearing the final bell as a huge right on the ropes landed simultaneously.

Buaiteoir 57kg - Comhghairdeas Michaela Walsh 🥊



Congratulations to Michaela Walsh, our winner in the 57kg category!



Beo/ Live ar YouTube Sport TG4 🔗 👇 https://t.co/Bka4HkgrKn@IABABOXING @michaelaw57 pic.twitter.com/VICWzSoNVx — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 11, 2023

Star ABC's John Paul Hale lost out to Cork's Aaron O’Donoghue in a thrilling light-welterweight decider on a 3-2 decision.

O'Donoghue made the brighter start with a pair of right hands as Hale seemed to struggle with the distance early, but did find his range, landing with some meaty shots of his own as the pair slugged it out in the opener.

The right hand over Hale's jab scored early in the second for O'Donoghue as his aggression was not letting the North Belfast man settle into a rhythm, but still the Star man was having his periods too where he got on the front foot and found the target.

Hale did try to fight fire with fire, digging in and putting everything into his work as he pressed in what was a fantastic battle, but he was also having to take counters on the way in as O'Donoghue finished well to edge home.

Eugene McKeever was left bitterly disappointed as he was edged out 3-2 by defeating champion Dean Walsh in the 71kg final.

The Armagh man, boxing out of Holy Family, Drogheda, produced an excellent performance as he picked his attacks well, but it wasn't enough as he lost out by the thinnest of margins.

Holy Trinity's Bryce Collins took the light-flyweight title by walkover, while Jude Gallagher, who defeated Dylan Eagleson of St Paul's in Friday's semi-final, was crowed featherweight champion with a unanimous decision against Adam Hession.