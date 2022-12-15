Boxing: Local hopefuls target Ulster glory on Elite finals’ night in Derry

Holy Trinity trio: Clepson Dos Santos, Teo Alin and Jon McConnell all won their semi-finals at The Dockers on Friday to reach Thursday night’s finals Jim Corr

THE Guildhall in Derry will provide a unique setting on Thursday night as the finals of the Ulster Elite Boxing Championships down for decision.

With a low entry this year, just nine finals will be decided on the night, although five of the six walkover champions will take part in exhibition bouts including Padraig Downey, Nicole Meli and Commonwealth Games’ champion Dylan Eagleson.

The main action will take place after and nine divisions are yet to be decided with some very tasty match-ups in prospect.

Last Friday, Holy Trinity enjoyed a hat-trick of semi-final wins at The Dockers with Clepson Dos Santos getting with ball rolling with a second round stoppage win against Bangor Abbey’s James Stevenson in the 51kg category.

The Holy Trinity man was aiming to counter the southpaw, but there was little to counter and he soon took matters into his own hands, quickening the feet and letting the punches go.

There was a sense he was stunning Stevenson when landing clean and this was confirmed midway through the second as he dropped the Abbey man and the fight was off.

“I could have opened up a bit but I was focussing more on the final so that’s why I didn’t open up as much,” he said.

“It was still good to get the win. He was a taller fighter so I knew I had to wait on him to come to me as he would catch me on the way in with the reach. I think I boxed well and now I can get focussed on the final.

“Blaine Dobbins will be a much different fight. I’ve seen him a bit and it will be a good contest, but I think I can handle him ok.”

Ulster Champions 🏆



Holy Trinitys 8 newly crowned Ulster Junior Champions with our 4 boxers who are in action on Thursday in the biggest night in Ulster Boxing👇



ULSTER ElITE FINALS 💥



"Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence."#TeamHT pic.twitter.com/3TqzcGEJY6 — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) December 12, 2022

Teo Alin scored a 4-1 split win over Erne’s Rhys Owens to set up a meeting with Lee McKee at 60 kilos.

This was a very competitive affair with both having their moments early, but Alin was just getting through with the right with more regularity.

Owens enjoyed a decent end to the second and he was competitive in the third, but Alin was getting the better of the exchanges and advances into a very intriguing final against Star ABC’s Lee McKee.

It was then McConnell’s turn to keep the winning streak for the West Belfast club and he did so with a unanimous decision victory over Holy Family’s Shane McClorey.

McConnell found his timing in the second against his aggressive opponent and two perfectly-tie shots forced a count.

McClorey stuck to the task and continued to press, but the Holy Trinity man’s coulters and movement were impressive and he was a worthy winner that books a meeting with Eoghan Quinn of St John’s in Swatragh.

“That was my first proper fight since January, so a long time out of the ring and I was able to perform like that, so bring on the final,” said McConnell.

“I’m as fit as I’ve been in my life, sharp as I’ve ever been and I’m ready to go.”

McConnell defeated Holy Family’s Shane McClorey on Friday

As well as this trio, Holy Trinity have Barry McReynolds bidding for Ulster honours as he faces Cahir Gormley from Illies in the 67kg decider.

The final bout of the semi-finals night saw Cavan’s Thomas Maughan get the better of Springtown’s Jack Devine in their super-heavyweight semi-final on a unanimous decision and he will meet Gilford’s Willie John McCartan in the final.

Also on Thursday night, the only women’s bout is perhaps one of the night’s standouts as it will be a showdown between Commonwealth Games teammates Carly McNaul and Nicole Clyde at 52kg.

Ormeau Road’s McNaul is the defending champion her Antrim challenger stepping up from 48kg where she triumphed last year.

The Belfast woman claimed silver in Birmingham and is more natural at the weight, so will enter as a favourite, yet Clyde will be no easy task.

Another of the Commonwealth crew, JP Hale, is aiming to get his hands on another provincial title as the North Belfast man takes on Anthony Malanaphy from Erne, while Dockers’ Conor Maguire goes up against Stephen Broadhurst in the 86kg final and at 80 kilos it’s a meeting between Sean Donaghy and Rory Kinney.



Ulster Elite finals

51kg: Blaine Dobbins (St Joseph’s) v Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

52kg: Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road) v Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

60kg: Lee McKee (Star) v Teo Alin (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg: John Paul Hale (Star) v Anthony Malanaphy (Erne)

67kg: Cahir Gormley (Illies) v Barry McReynolds (Holy Trinity)

71kg: Eoghan Quinn (St John’s) v Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

80kg: Sean Donaghy (St Canice’s) v Rory Kinney (Scorpion)

86kg: Conor Maguire (Dockers) v Stephen Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s)

92+kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford) v Thomas Maughan (Cavan)



Walkovers: Padraig Downey (St John Bosco, 48kg); Nicole Meli (Immaculata, 54kg); Dylan Eagleson (St Paul’s, 54kg); Paddy McShane (Letterkenny, 57kg); Tiarnan Mayse (Two Castles, 75kg); Tom Seaton (Ormeau Road, 92kg)