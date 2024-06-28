Boxing: McGivern makes emphatic statement with victory over Omar

A STATEMENT was well and truly made by James McGivern at the SSE Arena on Friday night as he defended his BUI Celtic lightweight title in emphatic fashion with a second-round KO of the previously unbeaten Rashid Omar.

McGivern had entered this fight with the carrot of a promotional deal with Queensberry dangled in front should he improve to 9-0 and look good doing it. Well, there was nothing more he could have done as he delivered some superb boxing and then a ruthless finish.

It was a perfect night for the former St George's amateur who is beginning to to deliver on his promise after a stop-start few years.

"That was quick, wasn't it? All those months of training for that. We worked on that punch in the gym time and again, to hold my feet a bit more and not be as bouncy," he said afterwards.

"I just figured out what he was doing, what he wanted to do and set into my own rhythm to let my shots go a bit more.

"The first couple of shots in the first round were to just put him off a bit and not let him gain confidence. He started to throw a bit more, so I started letting shots go.

"That's the first time I've really knocked someone out and that was convincing."

There was rather rather bizarre sight of both McGivern and Omar sitting at ringside awaiting the final round of the Eoghan Lavin win over Artjom Spatar to be completed, so no glitzy ring walks were on offer, McGivern joking afterwards: "Liam Gallagher's not going to see that now."

But the title was what both were in the room for and these southpaws who both opened off the jab.

A straight right from McGivern snapped the Welshman's head back and seemed to give him confidence to follow with the left, but Omar retaliated with one of his own as they both seemed to have settled, yet it was the Belfast man who had the better of it.

Former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns, acting as head coach for the Market man, was reiterating the use of the jab and McGivern complied as it was unlocking the door for his attacks and it was clear he was making a dent.

If any doubt remained, the finish was utterly ruthless as a left right through the middle had Omar out as he keeled to the floor and was clearly gone. There was no need for a count from referee Paul McCullagh, but a worrying few moments as he was attended to, but thankfully the Cardiff man was back on his feet.

It allowed McGivern to be able to celebrate and rightly so as his need for not just a successful defence, but an impressive one at that, was delivered.

What's next? Well, a promotional deal with Queensberry is exactly what he feels he has earned.

"Frank may get that contract out so we can get it signed," said the 26-year-old.

"There wasn't more I could do apart from let it go a few more rounds to show a bit more, but I'm happy."