Boxing: Motivated Murphy eager to shine at the Ulster Hall

Colm Murphy improved to 13-0 with victory over Erick Omar Lopez at the SSE Arena last time out and now has the opportunity to impress in front of the BBC cameras on Saturday - live on iPlayer from 6.30pm and BBC2 from 9pm David Cavan/Conlan Boxing

COLM Murphy has big aspirations for 2025 and he is determined to get the year off to a flying start at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night when he defends his Commonwealth ‘silver’ featherweight title against Tanzania’s Kasimu Hamad Haji.

South Belfast’s ‘Posh Boy’ is perfect through 13 fights as a pro and has designs on making this a year when he fully breaks out, and no better opportunity to announce himself to the wider public as he tops the bill, live on BBC (undercard from 6.30pm on iPlayer before switching to BBC2 at 9pm) in the first instalment of the ‘Nations Fight Night’ series of which Belfast is the opening city.

His opponent is something of an unknown with Haji fighting outside of Africa for the first time where he amassed a record of 16-6-2, but will see this as his big opportunity also.

Still, Murphy has proven his willingness to dig deep when necessary and is not overly concerned with what his opponent will bring.

“I just focus on myself,” said the 25-year-old.

“This is just another human in front of me, so what is there to be scared of?

“It’s not just about winning now but looking good as the main event. Every decision from here on out, I’m looking to add an extra one per cent onto my performance, so knuckles down, blinkers on and ready to go.”

Murphy is no stranger to the Ulster Hall, having twice played his part in classic Ulster Elite final battles against JP Hale, but came up narrowly short on both occasions.

This time, it’s the professional code and south Belfast’s ‘Posh Boy’ has the opportunity to leave the Bedford Street venue victorious with his Commonwealth ‘silver’ featherweight title intact when he defends against Tanzania’s Kasimu Hamad Haji on a card that will be beamed to homes across the UK, live on the BBC.

It feels like a return to the old days with the broadcaster back televising fights from a venue that is synonymous with boxing in Belfast, and Murphy is keen to put on a show on what could be a breakout night for the undefeated 25-year-old.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Murphy.

“My grandad used to come here to the Ulster Hall all the time to watch boxing.

“Unfortunately, he’s not around to see this, but I know somehow he’s going to be very proud. It’s time to get it and make him even more proud by putting in a big performance on the night.”

Looking forward to this super team calling the action on Saturday night on Nations Fight Night! pic.twitter.com/eljxslMOPl — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) January 30, 2025

The former St George’s amateur has made solid progress as a pro since making his debut back in 2021, remaining busy and claiming a few titles along the way including the Irish super-featherweight strap.

He has also got a taste of the big nights, appearing at the SSE Arena thrice and mixed that on the small hall circuit.

“It’s been great: The SSE (Arena), the Europa, a few away days and a show in Galway,” he reflected.

“Those are all fights that progress you and build you up as a pro, not against opponents who are just going to sit there or run about. I’m tested now from those fights and from the amateurs, so I’m more than ready for whatever is put in front of me.”

Topping the bill this week will feel a little different with a packed hall looking on and an expected huge audience tuning in, yet he expects he will rise to the occasion.

This will be another vital part of his education as he seeks to push on in 2025 with an impressive win on Saturday doing no harm in his quest to graduate to full Commonwealth or hours or indeed, the British title which is firmly in his sights.

“There’s a bit of pressure that goes along with it, but I feel I’m more than ready for it,” he insists.

“There’s been a lot of hard work over the last few years to get here, so just dig down and I know it will all pay off if I keep doing what I’ve already been doing.

“I’m sixth in Britain and in the top ten in Europe, so I know I’m on the cusp of some big fights, big paydays and big belts. At the age of 25, it’s the right time for me.”

Co-main on the night is an intriguing Celtic super-featherweight title fight between Belfast-based John Cooney (11-0) and Newport’s Nathan Howells (10-1-1), while rising stars Jack O’Neill, Teo Alin, Charles McDonagh and James Freeman are in action.

Conor Quinn makes his return to action in a six-rounder Sean Jackson as he seeks to put last summer’s Commonwealth flyweight title defeat to Conner Kelsall behind him.

Quinn has made some changes and is now trained by former unified bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett as he seeks to build back into title contention this year.