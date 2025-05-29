Boxing: Murphy to fight for EU Silver title

COLM Murphy will get the chance to take a step towards full European honours on Saturday, August 2 when he takes on Luke Pearson for the vacant European Boxing Union silver featherweight title.

The South Belfast man tops the bill in the latest MHD Promotions show in association with Bet McLean and RKINGS in what is a huge step- up for ‘Posh Boy’ against a fellow undefeated fighter.

The card, named ‘Maximum Risk’ is just that for Murphy whose perfect 14-fight record is on the line against Surrey’s Pearson who is perfect through 10 outings.

Both EBU ranked fighters know that victory would propel their careers to opportunities that most young fighters dream of and our prepares to put their undefeated records on the line in the shot at European glory in what looks to be another entertaining night of boxing.

The young South Belfast pugilist at 25 has already won the Irish, Celtic and Commonwealth Silver titles in his four years as a professional but knows he has a tough night ahead but feels ready for the step up.

“Colm is the consummate professional, he is very dedicated and entertaining and with Luke Pearson bringing his man strength and boxing brain it has all the makings of a great fight,” said promoter, Mark Dunlop.

Murphy added: “Winning is in my nature and this fight will bring out the best in me, I am excited with the progress I have been making in the gym and have been working hard putting the rounds in with Anthony Cacace, I cant wait.”

With the full card to be announced ticket sales are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or email: info@mhdpromotions.com