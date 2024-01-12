Boxing: ‘Night of Support’ for McCrory who departs for Berlanga test in Orlando

WITH the days ticking down to Padraig McCrory’s big showdown with Edgar Berlanga on February 24 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, friends and family of ‘The Hammer’ have organised a send-off for the community to show their support.

McCrory, who has also played football for O’Donnell’s, will be honoured at the Whiterock Road club on Saturday, February 3 from 7.30pm.

The February 24 meeting with Berlanga, which will be beamed live around the world on DAZN, is McCrory’s biggest test to date, so the call has gone out to get right behind the West Belfast man prior to his departure.

“We want to give Pody the send-off he thoroughly deserves, to wish him well and to let him know we are right behind him” said one of the event organisers.

“We want to thank him for making us part of his amazing journey. No matter where in the world you’re watching his fight, he will firmly know he has all our love and support.

“He will leave the green fields of Ireland feeling like he has the whole island behind him.”

It’s not just in his native Belfast where McCrory is enjoying support ahead of the super-middleweight showdown as Orlando GAA club have also put out the call to its members to pack out the Caribe Royale on February 24 to back the Belfast man.

His journey from the small hall circuit to headliner in a mega fight that will be beamed around the world has struck a chord and although he may be thousands of miles from home on the night, the fight venue will feel like a corner of Ireland for the night.

“Pádraig is an immensely popular figure in his native Belfast, known for his humility and love of his community, including his lifelong commitment to his GAA team and club Cardinal O’Donnells GAC, Belfast,” they said in a statement.

“Across Ireland and further afield, legions of fans have identified with the working class hero and family man’s story of struggle, self-belief, overcoming odds and upsetting the established order of things - an unrepentant Gael.

“We welcome our fellow Gaels of Orlando to join the journey in February and get behind one of our own!”