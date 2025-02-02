Boxing: Quinn back on the winning trail

Conor Quinn made a winning return to the ring as he put last June's Commonwealth flyweight title defeat behind him to dominate Sean Jackson over six rounds and claim a 60-54 points win.

The West Belfast flyweight just couldn't solve the riddle of Conner Kelsall last summer but with a fresh start under head coach Ryan Burnett, Quinn didn't display any ill effects as he began patiently and gradually stepped on the gas.

Jackson was a late change of opponent, but Quinn remained focused and although this was the most routine of routine wins, it was nonetheless important to get back on the winning trail.

“I’m happy to get back in there and get another win under my belt,” he said after.

“That wasn't the fight I was supposed to be in as my opponent had issues with his visa, but thankfully, Sean Jackson stepped in at the last minute.

“It’s all about progression now, and I want to move onto bigger and better things, get titles in my next fight, and get back onto Queensberry shows.”

Quinn opened patiently and set his sights on working the body in an effort to sap the energy of the visitor.

Gradually, the West Belfast man turned up the heat as he began the second with a little more intent as those body shots were unlocking different angles of attack as he brought the guard of Jackson down and tagged to the head and also unleased a few uppercuts on the inside.

It was becoming a solid workout and a perfect way to shake off the gremlins after the layoff as he was in complete command with Jackson simply happy to navigate his way around with the ropes as a guide, but wary to leave himself exposed as there was enough behind Quinn's attacks to keep him honest.

Still, a stoppage was never really on the cards with the Manchester man canny enough to stay out of any real danger despite Quinn upping the pressure and cutting off the ring, perhaps the most satisfying aspect of his night's work.

“I want to box for titles in my next fight and don't see any reason why I can’t,” he insisted.

“I’ve my eye on a few titles and I would happily fight anyone who has them.”

Jack O'Neill scored a first career stoppage as the West Belfast man improved to 3-0 with a first-round stoppage of Luke Fash in the super-bantamweight battle.

Non-stop pressure from O'Neill man told as Fash went down initially and although he managed to rise, a thunderous right closed the show with 2.57 gone in the opener.

Elsewhere, former Holy Trinity amateur Teo Alin scored a very solid win as he swept all four rounds against the ever-dangerous Brayan Mairena in their super-featherweight contest.

The Nicaraguan has previous for scoring upsets with his heavy hands a threat, but Alin gave as good as he got over four action-packed rounds to clear his first real hurdle in just his third pro outing.

Earlier in the night, Armagh’s James Freeman was a 40-35 winner over Jacob Marrer at welterweight, scoring a first-round knockdown along the way, while Dungannon’s Charles McDonagh got stronger as the rounds passed against Karl Sampson to make it two wins from two as a pro.