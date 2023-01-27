Boxing: Top billing for Quinn at the Europa on February 4

Conor Quinn will headline for the first time at the Europa on Saturday, February 4 Mark Mead

MHD Promotions in association with Bet McLean present their first show of 2023 back at the Europa Hotel next Saturday (February 4) when the talented former amateur standout ‘The Magnificent’ Conor Quinn gets the opportunity to headline his first event.

This time last year it was looking like the undefeated Belfast flyweight would never box again following irregularities on his annual boxing medicals resulting in halting his progress but thankfully with the expert guidance of the British Boxing Board of Control Chief Medical Officer, Dr Martin Duffy all the issues have been ironed out and Quinn is ready to steam roll on.

Having had three contests in quick succession at the tail end of last year Conor will be participating in his first eight round contest as he tries to manoeuvre into a British title shot.

The chief support will see the undefeated pair Kevin Cronin (5-0) and Jamie Morrissey (4-0) face of for the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic light-heavyweight title, also over eight rounds, as Morrissey looks to become the first two weight champion having already bagged the super middleweight belt.

An exciting line up featuring the talented Belfast’s Celtic champions Colm Murphy and Owen O’Neill.

The remainder of the card consists of Ballycastle super-bantamweight Gerard Hughes having his first professional contest on home soil and Shannon’s former World kickboxing champion David Ryan who takes on former Scottish champion Marek Laskowski.

It's going to be a great night of boxing back at the Europa, with all the dinner options sold out and limited reserved seating the atmosphere will be electric.

“Conor is a very exciting young prospect and is looking to emulate his hero the great Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley, with seven of the boxers undefeated and on the up, all will be looking to cling on to their perfect records but someone’s 0 has to go,” said promoter, Mark Dunlop.

The last remains tickets are available on eventbrite.co.uk or through the boxers.

