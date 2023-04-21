Boxing: Walker prevails in Galway

Kurt Walker was a points winner over Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira in his first eight-rounder to improve to 6-0 INPHO

Kurt Walker improved to 6-0 in Leisureland in Salthill, Galway on Friday night, but had to work for it against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira in what was the Lisburn featherweight's first eight-round contest.

Referee Emile Tiedt's 80-72 scorecard did not reflect what was a competitive bout with de Oliveira proving to be a constant threat as he marched forward and pushed Walker hard, yet there is no doubt the Tokyo Olympian won enough of the rounds to prevail as he displayed plenty of skill and resilience as-well-as the engine to go the longer distance in what was a high-paced affair.

Walker was straight down to business, peppering the Brazilian with the jab and varying his work from head to body as he let his punches flow, even switching stances in the opener.

The visitor was marching forward, seeking to find the target with his power shots, but Walker was proving an elusive target with excellent movement to give little away and he punished well, but de Oliveira was taking the shots well despite being tagged clean.

The high pace continued with de Oliveira marching forward and catching Walker a couple of times in the fourth with the Lisburn man seeking to weave away from trouble, but picked up a nick over the right eye for his troubles.

While de Oliveira was growing in confidence, he wasn't getting it all his own way as Walker found the target with a couple of eye-catching rights in the sixth when he found space in the centre of the ring that halted the Brazilian's momentum.

It was new territory for Walker in the seventh and he was again forced to deal with sustained pressure, but was able to respond with the right and managed to stay out of danger in the final round to see it out in a fight that will stand to him going forward.

Tiernan Bradley improved to 7-0 as the Omagh man stopped Adrian Orban in the second round of their welterweight bout.

A left hand down the middle in the first rocked Orban and it was a prelude of things to come as although he was down a few times that were either ruled slips or from a punch behind the head, there was nothing wrong with the huge left hand that finished the job with 1.15 left in the second as this time, the visitor slumped to the floor and couldn't beat the count.

Unbelievable fight between Kevin Cronin and Jamie Morrissey for the Irish light-heavyweight title ends in a split draw with Galway crowd going berserk following 10rds of action. Cronin inconsolable afterwards after powerful finish on his part pic.twitter.com/zsjAwhRuaa — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) April 21, 2023

Two and a half months on from their first meeting in Belfast, Kevin Cronin and Jamie Morrissey served up another classic in their battle for the vacant Irish light-heavyweight title - the fight ending in a draw (96-94 Cronin, 96-95, Morrissey, 95-95 even).

It was a case of picking up from where they left off at the Europa Hotel with Limerick's Morrissey - the victor in their fight by the thinnest of margins - beginning well and seemingly in control, but the Kerryman again roared back and grew stronger as the fight progressed.

Morrissey's gumshield came out on a number of occasions as Cronin took over - perhaps warranting a point deduction that didn't come - but both men threw everything at each other in an epic battle that saw them empty the tank.

Yet there was a sense that Cronin had powered to the line and was certainly on top with the fight in the balance, but the judges were split and the body language at the announcement said it all with Cronin sinking to his knees in devastation and Morrissey cutting a slightly relieved figure.

Top of the bill was the big homecoming for Conlan Boxing prospect Kieran Molloy who dominated all eight rounds and scored a knockdown along the way against Fernando Mosquera, improving to 5-0 in their welterweight clash.

Elsewhere on the night, there were wins for David Ryan, Danny Keating and John Cooney.