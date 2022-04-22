Boxing: Walker ups it a gear for second pro outing

NEWCOMERS to professional boxing usually build their career away from the spotlights, but after making his debut on the undercard of an undisputed light-welterweight title card on Sky Sports, it's Wembley Stadium for Kurt Walker on Saturday as he steps between the ropes without the vest for a second time.

It took just 123 seconds for the Lisburn man to account for Jaroslav Hriadel on his debut and he plans a similarly explosive performance under the arches this weekend when he faces Romania's Stefan Nicolae over four rounds at super-featherweight.

The 2021 Olympian was one of Ireland's leading lights as an amateur and big things are expected as a pro, so perhaps the immediate expose is no surprise for the man who was snapped up by Conlan Boxing and promoter Top Rank when he opted to move into the paid ranks.

Top of the bill on Saturday is the world heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte and while the crowd will still be making its way into the stadium when Walker goes to work, it is still nonetheless a massive platform that will give him the experience of fighting on the biggest of stages.

"I never thought I would be fighting there this soon into my career," he admitted.

"Even the fight week and all of the build-up to the big fights will be great to see it first-hand.

"I'm really looking forward to it all and fighting in such a big arena. Obviously, there aren't going to be 94,000 people in when I'm fighting, but it's just the experience of the fight week and also fighting outside in a big stadium will be class."

After Wembley, Walker is due to fight again in June when he will box in New York on a major card, so the desire to stay busy in his debut year looks to be realised.

This early part of his career will be about making the full transition to the professional style and gaining momentum, but his debut win over Hriadel showed he is already adapting well under the guidance of Adam Booth.

PROSPECT ALERT 🔔@KurtWalker7 is back & looks to go 2-0 on the #FuryWhyte card.



APR 23 | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OlbFBe0jCl — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 18, 2022

Walker picked his shots well and when the chance to thud home the body shot to end the argument arose, he didn't need asked twice.

It was a whirlwind performance where the month of build-up left him eager to keep the ball rolling and therefore, there was no need to take much of a break before preparing for this weekend.

"I didn't lose any fitness after the last fight, so this is happening at a good time," he opined.

"No matter what anyone says, you want to get a knockout in your first fight.

"My best boxing is on the back foot and I don't think I'll get to show that until a few fights down the line because the opposition (for now) will let me go forward and I always want to get knockouts.

"Once I start moving up the ladder, I'll be able to use my boxing skills more and there will be a lot to see."

Undoubtedly, the incline will be steeper as he progresses in his career, but having the experience of boxing on major cards that draw worldwide attention will serve him well.

Another devastating display on Saturday will win new admirers and that backing is the name of the game as a pro.

With greater supper translates into bigger opportunities and therefore, Walker can enjoy these experiences and look to do a number on his early opposition to help build momentum for the journey ahead.

"This is what attracted me to the pro game," he insists.

"I'm buzzing to get these opportunities as the first year is about learning and enjoying them as much as I can.

"I know that when next year comes I won't be able to just enjoy it all so much as I will be in bigger fights with longer rounds, so it's good to take it all in at this stage."