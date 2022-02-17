Bradshaw welcomes progress on autism legislation

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has welcomed progress on the Autism (Amendment) Bill after it passed its Consideration Stage on Tuesday evening.

The legislation was brought forward by the Assembly’s All Party Group on Autism, of which Ms Bradshaw is a member.

If enacted, the Bill would enhance the provision of services to those on the autism spectrum by strengthening the Autism Strategy and requiring the appointment of an Autism Reviewer.

“It is fantastic to see the Autism Bill making good progress through the Assembly with some very welcome amendments made by the Health Committee,” said the Alliance Party Health Spokesperson.

“Sadly, we continue to see clear deficiencies in the system’s response to autism and the demand for associated services. Like so many other areas of health and social care, we are seeing an increasing number of people feeling they have to go private and those without the means are left waiting for diagnosis and support. This has a lifelong impact.

“Once the Autism Bill is passed, it is imperative that the Independent Reviewer is appointed as soon as possible to oversee genuine cross-departmental working to support those living with Autism.”