Bradshaw welcome for Stranmillis crossing patrol

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has welcomed the news that a school crossing patrol is to be replaced at Stranmillis Primary School.

The Education Authority has given the go-ahead after an assessment and the position is currently being advertised.

“I am so pleased that Stranmillis Primary School will soon have its school crossing patrol re-introduced,” Ms Bradshaw said.

“I know that it was something that was concerning both parents and the school, given how busy the area can be during peak times.

"It is an issue that I raised with the Education Authority directly and I am delighted that it is currently advertising for the role."

Ms Bradshaw added that it is essential to encourage active travel for our health and environment, and that safe routes to school are essential to delivering this.

“I sincerely hope that the position will be filled shortly and would urge anyone interested in becoming the local lollipop person to apply," she continued.

"I am sure the successful applicant will be given a warm reception by the school community.”