Panto season arrives as Cinderella opens in West Belfast

IT'S BEHIND YOU: The Devenish is the venue for Brassneck's Cinderella

DECEMBER is set to be panto month in West Belfast with Cinderella playing for three weeks at the Devenish Complex.

Running from December 6-21, the Brassneck production is in final rehearsals before going live next Wednesday and with tickets reasonably priced it promises to be a night to remember for all the family.

So what can you expect on the night. Well, Cinders leads a miserable existence in a TikTok house ruled by her two nasty sisters ‘The Karens’. They have built a huge social media following by forcing Cinders to churn out viral content 24/7 using crazy filters to make themselves look beautiful… even though IRL they are two untalented millbegs!

The world’s biggest influencer @TheHandsomePrince is throwing a massive party in town to find inspiring, new content-creators. The problem? The Karen’s have banned Cinders from going anywhere and if she ever leaves the house, they will have her CANCELLED… forever!



Hope springs eternal when Cinders’ Fairy Godmother, Fairy-Up-Liquid arrives to save the day! Along with her bestie Buttons (the only good craic in her life), Fairy-Up-Liquid tries to help Cinders escape The Karens’ clutches and attend the life-changing Influencer Bash.



Will The Karens get their comeuppance? Will Cinderella be cancelled forever? And will someone finally explain to Fairy Up-liquid what the heck TikTok actually is?!

Tickets are on sale now, from £8-£12 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-brassneck-family-panto-cinderella-tickets-706018780177.