BREAKING: Member of the public hospitalised following incident at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre

A MEMBER of the public has been taken to hospital after "a medical incident" at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre this morning.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10.27 on Monday, 17 May 2021 following reports of an incident in the Andersonstown Road area of Belfast.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, two Rapid Response Paramedics, one Doctor and one HART officer to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance."

A spokesperson for GLL who manage the site on behalf of Belfast City Council said: “A member of the public experienced a medical incident this morning at Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

"The team responded immediately and administered CPR before paramedics arrived with further assistance. The individual is being treated in hospital.”