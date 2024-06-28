Bronagh retires as principal and leaves lasting legacy at All Saints College

END OF AN ERA: Bronagh Farrimond and her husband Jim outside the Holy Spirit Church on the Glen Road

ALL Saints College principal Bronagh Farrimond is leaving a lasting legacy with the school, as she hangs up her duster this week.

As the school community came together to celebrate her leaving Mass on the occasion of her retirement after 38 years teaching, it was also announced that the business case approval has been granted for a new school build with the project now progressing to the design stage.

The new school will be located across the road on the former Cross and Passion site, with sports facilities and pavilion on the existing site on the Glen Road, which was the home of CBS for over four decades.

But she will not entirely cut her ties with the school, as Mrs Farrimond will be involved in the planning committee for the new school build.

All Saints College was established in September 2019, as an amalgamation of Christian Brothers’ School, Corpus Christi College and Saint Rose’s Dominican College.

Last Friday a special Mass of Celebration in Holy Spirit Church on the Glen Road marked Bronagh’s retired. A native of St James’, Bronagh was the first female principal of a Christian Brothers post-primary school in the North of Ireland and the first principal of All Saints College.

Recently she informed staff, pupils, and parents that after 38 years teaching, she had made the decision to retire as principal of All Saints College.

“Throughout these years, I have been blessed to have taught the best boys and girls, worked alongside outstanding staff and to have met the most supportive parents,” she said.

Among Bronagh’s fondest memories, she said, were the school drama productions, especially ‘All Saints College Has Talent’ last December, school trips and every opportunity – in class and out – that showcased the best of the children and allowed them the opportunity to feel extremely proud.

Mrs Farrimond went on to say: “Our school has always played a key role in my life to the point where it has become part of my family. Like all families, there have been many challenges along the way but in the end, we have always found a way to work things out together.”