Brooke Taxis providing a professional service

BROOKE Taxis have been operating in West Belfast for over 40 years, covering Lenadoon, Ladybrook, Poleglass, Twinbrook and the city at large. Wherever you need to get to, Brooke Taxis can take you there.

The taxi company has come a long way since humble beginnings in a portacabin in Summerhill before moving to its current premises on the Summerhill Road.

Owner, John Daye said: “My father was a bricklayer and built the depot for me. “We have grown well over the years. The impact of COVID has done a lot of damage to all of the local taxi depots. There has been a bit of a standstill these days.

“We provide a great service. The fact we have been in business for 40 years says everything. Any business still going after 40 years is doing something right.”

As the Andersonstown News celebrates its upcoming 50th anniversary, the greater Twinbrook area is also 50 years old and John says it is a great area now for people to live in and has a community that he is delighted to serve.

“The Twinbrook area has improved massively over the last 50 years,” he added.

“With the schools, leisure centre and other facilities, it is a really lovely area and a perfect place for people to buy a house.

“You would hardly know the area now from when I started the taxi company. The Troubles were hard old days.”

Congratulating the Andersonstown News on its 50th anniversary, John said: “I have always advertised in the Andersonstown News. I used to help deliver the paper many years ago.

“I am a great supporter of local, which includes the Andersonstown News as the local newspaper.”

Brooke Taxis 8 Summerhill Road Dunmurry, Belfast BT17 0GS Tel: 028 9062 9999