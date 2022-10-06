WATCH: Brooklands and Kilwee Care Homes go above and beyond

BROOKLANDS Care Home, Dunmurry, and Kilwee Care Home are both highly respected care providers in the heart of the Colin community.

Brooklands has been a well established specialist facility providing care for over 30 years, and currently cares for 54 residents as well as facilities for general and dementia nursing.

Kilwee currently provides care for 52 residents over three floors, including four new rooms for patients with dementia as well as general nursing.

Both care homes are well integrated with the local community in Colin, with very strong bonds to programmes such as Good Morning Colin, a community support service for older and vulnerable people, which provides daily phone calls, and organises social events for people to attend.

Residents of both homes are also free to enjoy a range of community based social activities such as Cloona House men’s shed and Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, an organisation which is well known in the area for providing a range of support services, as well as community initiatives and also for organising arts and cultural events. Residents are also involved with Little Saints after school club which helps spread wisdom from one generation to another.

Church groups are also involved with both facilities, including Dunmurry Church of God, as well as their Gospel Choir, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Rosary of Grace.

Activities at the homes include bingo, arts and crafts, music and entertainment plus tea parties and activities which are catered to each resident’s hobbies and interests.

In-house GP and dentist visits are available for residents as well as podiatry and optician services.

A spokesperson for Brooklands Care Home, Dunmurry, and Kilwee Care Home, Dunmurry, said: “Within our homes, we are a family and we believe that it’s important to look out for each other.

“Our homes are a place to relax, to feel safe, to meet new friends and to be cared for. The warm, jovial atmosphere makes Brooklands and Kilwee a safe-haven and genuine home for our residents.

“We pride ourselves on going far beyond the standard requirements to deliver the highest quality of care – with the latest methods and innovations in the care field.”