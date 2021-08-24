Poleglass community stalwarts show the love to care workers

CARE workers at Brooklands Nursing Home have received gift baskets as a way of thanks from Sally Gardens Community Centre.



The baskets, which were hand delivered by the centre act as an acknowledgement of the hard work that our healthcare staff have put in to caring for some of our most vulnerable during the pandemic.



Martin Connolly, Director of Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens said: "Over the past year and a half Sally Gardens have been involved in a range of initiatives to help the community deal with Covid and associated difficulties such as social isolation and increased fear and anxiety. Recently we felt it was important to acknowledge our frontline workers, carers, neighbours and volunteers who cared for us during the Pandemic."



Patricia Brown from Brooklands expressed their gratitude at the gifts.



“We are so thankful to Sally Gardens for these gifts. This little bit of recognition means so much to our staff and we look forward to working with Sally Gardens again in the future” she said.